INDUSTRY, Pa. - Police are investigating a road rage incident in Beaver County.
According to dispatchers, one vehicle hit another on Route 68 in Industry Borough, causing one of the vehicles to flip over.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at Noon for the latest information.
One person was taken to the hospital. Route 68 will be closed in both directions for several hours.
Phone lines also appear to be down in the area, including those at the Beaver County Courthouse.
We're working to confirm if the two incidents are related.
To continue getting breaking news alerts about this developing story, download the Channel 11 News app HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- South Side bar's new dress code creates controversy
- FBI seeks help identifying man as part of child porn investigation
- PHOTOS: Local priests named in grand jury report
- VIDEO: Unsafe amounts of weed killer chemical found in some food, report finds
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}