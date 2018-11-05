  • Road reopens 9 months after massive landslide that took out house

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A road closed by a massive landslide that took out a house and caused a lot of traffic problems has finally reopened.

    Greenleaf Street in Pittsburgh was closed for nine months.

    A lot of work, and a lot of money, went into the project.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories