West Mifflin police trying to identify people in connection with Taco Bell assault investigation

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A local police department is asking for help identifying people as part of an aggravated assault investigation at a fast-food restaurant.

West Mifflin police shared photos on social media from the incident, which happened at Taco Bell between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the assault victim was taken to the emergency room with multiple injuries.

Anyone with information is told to contact West Mifflin police at (412) 461 3125.

