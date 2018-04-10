Road starting to dip causing concern for residents

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cecil Township residents are concerned over a section of Morganza Road giving way.
They say school buses drive along this route and worry about the road completely caving in.
Channel 11 News.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is speaking with a man who lives on the street who said this exact section crumbled 15 years ago.
She is also speaking to PennDOT officials.
They say it’s one of 219 roads they’re monitoring for slide concerns in Washington, Fayette, Greene & Westmoreland counties.
