  • Robbery suspect in custody after running to nearby home

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A robbery suspect surrendered to police after they surrounded a home Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Observatory Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

    The 24-year-old man allegedly robbed another man while at a convenience store, police said. He then stole the victim’s gun and ran to a home on Leland Street.

    Channel 11’s Damany Lewis is working to learn more about the robbery and the suspect for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    Police responded to the home and surrounded it. A relative helped talk the man into surrendering, officials said.

    Police searched for and located a gun at the home, officials said.

    The victim was not injured, according to police.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Robbery suspect in custody after running to nearby home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy or girl? Zoo officials to reveal gender of baby gorilla

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-Oklahoma defensive back sentenced to 18 years for robbery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain, storms hitting area Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marijuana, $4,000 found in car that crashed into several vehicles