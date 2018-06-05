Robbery suspect in custody after running to nearby home

PITTSBURGH - A robbery suspect surrendered to police after they surrounded a home Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Observatory Hill neighborhood, authorities said.
The 24-year-old man allegedly robbed another man while at a convenience store, police said. He then stole the victim’s gun and ran to a home on Leland Street.
Channel 11’s Damany Lewis is working to learn more about the robbery and the suspect for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Police responded to the home and surrounded it. A relative helped talk the man into surrendering, officials said.
Police searched for and located a gun at the home, officials said.
The victim was not injured, according to police.
Pittsburgh Police: 24-year-old suspect robs a man inside a convenience store. The suspect then steals the victim’s gun & runs into a home here on Leland Street where only channel 11 is covering the story. Gathering more details. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/2BqVgxuKUF— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) June 5, 2018
