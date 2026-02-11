Jury finds man guilty of murdering Westmoreland County woman who disappeared in 2018

A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a Westmoreland County woman who disappeared in 2018.

A jury found Thomas Stanko guilty of first-degree murder and reckless burning in connection with the death of his estranged girlfriend, Cassandra Gross. He was found not guilty on a charge of third-degree murder.

Gross went missing on April 7, 2018, and was never found. A judge declared her legally dead about nine months later.

Stanko’s trial began exactly one week ago. Although a body hasn’t been recovered, prosecutors presented hundreds of pieces of evidence during the trial.

