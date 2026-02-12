Future of Crescent Township police force uncertain as some officers resign, chief prepares to leave

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The future of Crescent Township’s police force is uncertain.

Dozens gathered at Wednesday evening’s commission meeting to speak about the topic.

The police force is made up of six full-time officers. Commissioners approved the resignation of two on Wednesday. The police chief’s time on the force ends Friday.

“We’re worried about our police department because we’re worried about our families,” one man said.

“I need to know that I’m going to be safe. I need to know the new baby coming next door to me is going to be safe,” one woman said.

The township is facing financial difficulties. Commissioner Mike Chicora says they just don’t have the money to continue as is without raising taxes.

“Five years ago, we had a police department that consisted of full-time and part-time employees. I don’t see why it can’t work now,” he said.

The township’s current police chief has publicly stated that kind of setup will not work. He did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Commissioners did take action, approving an agreement with the state for help in improving the “financial sustainability” of the department. Results from the state’s research won’t be available for at least six months, according to the township manager.

Manager Kristen Farrell also stressed that the wait for that report will not impact ongoing negotiations with the police department.

Multiple commissioners pledged that, no matter what it looks like, the department will not disband.

