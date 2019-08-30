  • Man banned from RMU campus after alleged incident

    PITTSBURGH - Campus police at Robert Morris University issued an alert to students and staff about a man who has been issued a "No Trespass" order.

    Wassim Ouchene, according to police, is no longer allowed on school property following an alleged incident. Anyone who sees him on school property is urged to call police at 412-397-2424.

