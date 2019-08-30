PITTSBURGH - Campus police at Robert Morris University issued an alert to students and staff about a man who has been issued a "No Trespass" order.
Wassim Ouchene, according to police, is no longer allowed on school property following an alleged incident. Anyone who sees him on school property is urged to call police at 412-397-2424.
Former RMU student charged after attack on another student in off campus housing!#WPXI @ 5! pic.twitter.com/rCwunqHtAJ— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) August 30, 2019
On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace is learning the frightening details behind why police issued an alert for Ouchene.
