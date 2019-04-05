WASHINGTON - In the past four years, 10 children have died after rolling over while sitting in Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, all 10 children were older than three months. The CPSC has now issued a warning to parents about the risks associated with this bassinet for infants who are capable of rolling over.
"The reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three point harness restraint," the CPSC said in a news release.
To learn more, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
