UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A traffic stop led to a scary discovery in Fayette County.
Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a car Thursday night on Route 119 in Uniontown.
The driver ran away, but then police found explosives in the car.
What we know about the search for the driver, on Channel 11 Morning News.
