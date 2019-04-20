CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were killed and two hurt after a crash on a wet road in Indiana County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Route 286 Highway West in Center Township around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
David Wilson, 54, of Indiana lost control while he was driving his 2004 Porsche Cayenne westbound and ended up in the eastbound lanes, where his car crashed into a 2005 Toyota Rav4 driven by Makenzie Deditch, 17, of Grafton, West Virginia.
That car rolled onto its side, killing the teenage driver and her passenger, Williard Allshouse, 67, of Saltsburg.
Wilson's car continued on and then crashed into a 2004 Dodge Durango, driven by Elizabeth Bush, 45, of Blairsville. Wilson and Bush were both hurt.
It's unclear if charges will be filed.
