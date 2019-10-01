  • Coroner called to deadly crash between bicycle, car on Route 30

    LIGONIER, Pa. - The Westmoreland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly crash on Route 30 near Ligonier.

    Emergency crews said part of Route 30 was shut down for the investigation into what happened in the crash between a car and a bicycle.

    The crash scene is near the Westmoreland County-Somerset County line

    It's not clear at this point how many people are involved or the identity of any people who are dead. Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.

