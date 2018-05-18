Visible progress is being made on the project to rebuild a portion of Route 30 that collapsed last month amid a spate of landslides in Allegheny County.
PennDOT said there was no sign that collapse, which took out an apartment building down the hillside, was imminent, but residents disagree.
Erin Clarke takes a look at that progress, and talks to residents who say PennDOT should have been more proactive, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
