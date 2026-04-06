Primanti Bros. closes 2 Pittsburgh-area locations

Primanti Bros. has closed two of its Pittsburgh-area locations, citing a “shift in consumer behavior” over the past few years.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said closing its Monroeville and North Versailles locations is not a decision they take lightly. They added that the closure led them to focus resources on other locations in the Pittsburgh market.

Primanti Bros. worked with the brand’s founders, Nick Nicholas and Jim Patrinos, to identify new restaurants for the space.

The Monroeville location will be opening as a Thorn Hill Tap-House and the North Versailles location will become Smash Pub, a sister restaurant to The Smash Shack on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

In February, Primanti Bros. announced it was closing three locations: two in Pennsylvania and one in Ohio. The restaurant said it has decided to close its Camp Hill, Lancaster and Boardman locations following a “detailed review” of its portfolio.

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