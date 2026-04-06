Frost possible in some communities as temperatures drop overnight

PITTSBURGH — Clouds with a few passing showers early this evening, expect some clearing late as temperatures drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Areas of frost are possible late tonight.

Bundle up before heading out the door Tuesday morning; wind chills will be in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week; highs will only be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s in the afternoon!

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday as high pressure builds and temperatures rise to around 60 degrees.

Warmer air moves in for the end of the work week, with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will push closer to 80 degrees by Sunday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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