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Vehicle break-ins leave drivers frustrated as police review video in ongoing investigation

By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV
Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Ingram Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened in Ingram. (Ingram Borough Police Department/Ingram Borough Police Department)
By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV

INGRAM, Pa. — Ingram police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of thieves, investigators said, who broke into several locked cars and vandalized them.

Channel 11 spoke with victims, who told us several of the vehicles targeted are Hyundais or Kias. Police said the vehicles were parked along West Prospect Avenue, Noll Avenue, and Chartiers Place.

What police say the thieves got away with and what they reportedly used to get inside some of the vehicles, coming up on Channel 11 News.

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