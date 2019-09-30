PITTSBURGH - Safety and security are a priority as the Jewish community in Pittsburgh celebrates Rosh Hashanah Monday.
Officials said there are no threats, but in the almost year since the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, there is increased security at area synagogues.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh provides security for the Jewish community. Its security team works with first responders, the FBI and police.
Following the Oct. 27 tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh made the decision to pay for armed guards at synagogues around town, and safety measures including alarms, cameras and buttons to alert first responders of an immediate threat were added.
“Even though Pittsburgh is a very safe community, there's just a lot of heightened concern. And for a lot of people, this is the first time they're going to be back at synagogue after the shooting last year,” Adam Hertzman, of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said.
