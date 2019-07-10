PITTSBURGH - One of the region’s largest charity organizations is in need of help from the communities it serves.
Right now, The Salvation Army has a dwindling fleet of canteens in Western Pennsylvania. One recently broke down after nearly 32 years in service, and a few others are in need of repairs.
Repairing the canteens can cost thousands of dollars. All of them are custom-made, some have generators and many have old parts.
A new canteen can cost $150,000, and already, the organization’s maintenance budget is “stretched beyond belief,” said Michael Riemer, director of emergency disaster services.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer spoke with officials and will have the latest in a report at 5 p.m.
