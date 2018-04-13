SCAM ALERT: Attorney general's office issues warning for job seekers

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The state attorney general has issued a warning about online job scams.
Scammers are creating fake job listings in order to obtain personal information like birthdays and Social Security numbers, according to a release from the attorney general’s office. Some of the fake postings also request an application fee, the release said.
Related Headlines
“Scam artists are always trying new ways to cheat people out of their hard-earned money. These criminals use every online ruse imaginable to steal people’s money and personal information,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida murder suspect dead after police chase, shooting on I-70
- School bans homework in favor of family time
- Century III Mall going up for sheriff’s sale
- VIDEO: ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,’ teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
Shapiro’s office offered the following tips for job seekers:
- Do not provide your Social Security number or other personal details to your employer prior to your first day of on-site employment.
- Research the employer advertising the job before providing your resume or any personal information to potential employers.
- Visit the company’s website. If they don’t have one, or if the website doesn’t have any contact information, it’s a red flag. Reconsider applying.
- Examine carefully the email addresses of unsolicited job offers and any links to make sure they link to legitimate company websites.
- Don’t be swayed or fooled by testimonials or money-back guarantees. Scammers make false promises all the time.
- Check the company’s references. If they are unwilling to provide references, be careful. A legitimate company would offer this information if requested.
- If the position is with a well-known company but the advertisement is on an outside job-search website, check the legitimacy of the job offered by the company on their website or contact the company’s human resources department to ask about the opening. Scammers often use real companies’ names and logos as part of the scam.
- Request a face-to-face interview, rather than a telephone interview, before accepting a job offer or providing your Social Security number or other sensitive information.
- Never cash a check for a potential employer and forward the money to a third party.
If you believe you’ve become the victim of a job scam, you can file a complaint with the attorney general’s office by calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}