    SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Florida murder suspect is dead after a police chase and shooting that went onto Interstate 70 Thursday night in South Strabane Township, authorities said.

    The incident started about 11:30 p.m. as a traffic stop for erratic driving in the area of the Interstate 79/70 junction, police said. A chase ensued and the driver traveled westbound on I-70 eastbound.

    Authorities said the driver, 45-year-old Steven Brooks, of St. Petersburg, Florida, crashed into a concrete pillar, got out of the vehicle and ran, scaling a fence. Police chased after him.

    Gunfire was exchanged after Brooks showed a weapon and refused commands from state troopers to put it down, police said.

    Brooks was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

    Officials in Alabama said Brooks -- wanted for murder in Pinellas County, Florida -- had eluded police in Madison County, where a “be on the lookout” had been issued for him.

    An investigation is being conducted by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office into the police-involved shooting in South Strabane Township.

    The ramp from I-79 south to I-70 east was closed while investigators remained at the scene into early Friday morning.

