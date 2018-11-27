SCAM ALERT: Police warning of fake check scams

Police in Moon Township posted a warning for local residents on their Facebook page.
According to the post, one victim had responded to a post for an online job as a “Secret Shopper.” After getting the job, the victim received a $3,000 check via FedEx. The scammers instructed the victim to deposit the check, purchase Apple iTunes cards and share the numbers with them.
Police say once the Apple iTunes card numbers were shared, the money was no longer in the victim's account.
Moon Township police say it is very hard to locate the suspects because they are normally in another country.
They are reminding everyone that “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!”
