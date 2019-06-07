PITTSBURGH - The owners of a popular haunted attraction in Etna said they will not be opening in 2019 because they are moving.
The ScareHouse posted on social media that they "have BIG plans for the future" and will move to a new location. The post said the haunted attraction will open in that new spot in 2020.
'The ScareHouse' was located at 118 Locust St. in Etna in a historic and haunted building that is over 100 years old. National news reports in 2013 called it "One of America's Scariest Haunted Houses" and Director Guillermo Del Toro has commented on the production, too.
It is not clear where the haunted attraction will be moving to.
