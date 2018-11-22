0 School district holds meeting for parents after teacher charged

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A day after a teacher was charged with inappropriately touching an elementary school student during class, the North Hills School District held an informational meeting for parents.

“The panel speakers will provide pertinent information for you to learn how to talk with your child about potential victimization, as well as knowing when to speak up,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick J. Mannarino in a release.

"I don't take any of this lightly. I'm as sick as you are," Mannarino said Wednesday night.

The meeting, attended by about three dozen parents, also featured members of the Ross Township Police Department, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC Child Advocacy Center and PAAR, a victim advocacy group.

"The whole purpose is to give the parents the tools to talk to their children and know what to do if their child comes forward," said Brian Kohlhepp, with Ross Township police.

The investigation into Nathan Buttenfield’s alleged crimes was not discussed.

Buttenfield, who was barred from district grounds days after the allegation was made, is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

He's accused of inappropriately touching a little girl two times in gym class at Highcliff Elementary School in October during a game called Ghostbusters, in which all the lights were off. No other alleged victims have come forward.

"I bet the kids never thought anything of it. Being in the dark, they probably thought, 'Oh, just having fun with our teacher, playing hide-and-seek," said Nicole Pool, a parent.

"I don't know what every teacher does in their classroom every period of the day, but I can tell you I don't condone a gym class in the dark. When I heard it first, I couldn't believe it. It's not going to happen again," Mannarino said.

Buttenfield was released on $50,000 unsecured bond and is due back in court next month.

A similar meeting will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

