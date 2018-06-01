Science camp, community garden will keep Bethel Park students busy this summer

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Friday is the final day of school in the Bethel Park School District.
The district created a school garden for every child in the school to participate in planting, getting outdoors, learning time management and responsibility.
We're LIVE with what will be keeping the students busy this summer, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
The community garden will be worked on all summer long.
Anything grown is given back to South Hills Interfaith Ministries.
"We think that it's vital to move beyond the walls of the classroom and start to learn outside, any experience they can get," said Dawn Douds, a first grade teacher at Abraham Lincoln Elementary. "Many of them don't play outside like we used to play outside."
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury awards 4 cents to family of black man killed by deputy in own garage
- Pit bull shot dead after attacking girl, police say
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County Most Wanted: Firearm-related crimes
- RAW VIDEO: Crash closes McKees Rocks Bridge
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}