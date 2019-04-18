SCOTT TYREE: Kidnapping, rape victim asks to testify in relocation hearing for attacker

PITTSBURGH - A rape victim is asking a federal judge for the opportunity to speak out in court.
For the past several months, Alicia Kozakiewicz has been fighting a legal battle to get the man who abducted and raped her 17 years ago moved out of Pittsburgh.
As 11 Investigates first reported in early February, Scott Tyree was relocated to a halfway house in Pittsburgh after serving his sentence in a federal prison in North Carolina.
Tyree, who has no ties to the Pittsburgh area, has been staying at Renewal Inc on the Boulevard of the Allies in downtown Pittsburgh. It’s less than four miles from Kozakiewicz’s family home in Crafton Heights.
The executive director of Pittsburgh Action Against Rape is also weighing in the case tonight.
She told 11's Rick Earle that she believes Tyree should be moved immediately.
Tyree and his attorney have objected to the move, claiming Tyree is already enrolled in school and learning a trade.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh has said there’s no reason to relocate Tyree and they say they are following standard procedure by releasing an inmate in the prosecuting jurisdiction.
Tyree remains at the halfway house, but he’s no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons. He will be on federal probation for the next three years.
