  • Judge OKs potential relocation for convicted sex offender

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A federal judge has ruled that he’s open to moving a convicted sex offender who relocated miles away from the victim’s family home.

    Target 11 was the first to report that Scott Tyree moved to a halfway house in downtown Pittsburgh several months ago.

    For the latest from 11 Investigates, download the WPXI News App

    Nearly two decades ago, Tyree abducted and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old from the area. After he was released from prison, he was ordered to stay in a halfway house. 

    The family says that because he has no ties to Pittsburgh, where the abduction occurred, he should not be permitted to stay here.

    On Thursday, the judge asked the probation office to explore transferring Tyree to either Johnstown or Erie.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories