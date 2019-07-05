PITTSBURGH - The federal government has moved to revoke the supervised release of a convicted sex offender who allegedly violated his parole.
Scott Tyree was transferred to a halfway house on the Boulevard of the Allies earlier this year after serving 17 years in a federal prison in North Carolina.
Tyree kidnapped and raped 13-year-old Alicia Kozakiewicz from her Allegheny County home in 2002. He held her captive in the basement of his Virginia home, where he raped and tortured her. Acting on a tip, police raided Tyree's home days later and found Kozakiewicz alive.
While Kozakiewicz no longer lives in the area, her family is still here.
In February, Target 11's Rick Earle was the first to report that Tyree was living in Pittsburgh. He was also the first person to tell Kozakiewicz.
"This is just such an injustice, and at the very least, my family should have been informed," she said at the time.
Earle's reporting raised red flags and got members of Congress to question the system that would allow him to be relocated to a city where he has no ties other than the crime he committed.
The federal government has now accused Tyree of violating his parole by visiting pornographic websites.
