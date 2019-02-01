PITTSBURGH - A major Target 11 exclusive investigation. Channel 11's Rick Earle has discovered the man convicted in the kidnapping of a teenager in Pittsburgh 18 years ago is now out of prison and living in a halfway house just four miles from the scene of the crime.
Scott Tyree was serving a 19-year prison sentence for the kidnapping of Alicia Kozakiewicz. She was just then 13-years-old when she was taken from her home in Crafton Heights in 2002 and driven to Tyree's home in Virginia where he held her for days and raped her. Kozakiewicz met Tyree, who she thought was another teenager, online.
Target 11 has the documents that show Tyree was released early and is back in the Pittsburgh area.
What happened when we informed Kozakiewicz and why the state Bureau of Prisons released him to our area - a Target 11 Exclusive, today at 5:30 p.m.
