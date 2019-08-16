There has been another issue with a ride at the Washington County Agricultural Fair.
One end of a car on the Sky Driver ride appeared to come loose around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to fair officials.
Operators stopped the ride and removed the car. No one was hurt.
This comes a day after a child was hurt on another ride.
The Washington County Fair director told Channel 11 that the child bumped their head Wednesday night on one of the rides.
The child was taken to the hospital by private means before medics arrived, dispatchers confirmed.
No other injuries were reported.
Watch the full report from Damany Lewis above to hear from a man whose son was on the ride.
