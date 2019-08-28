Once again, two Pittsburgh universities were among the top 10 colleges to have the most alumni on Broadway.
According to the annual report from Playbill, Carnegie Mellon University and Point Park University were two of the 10 schools. Last year, they were ranked No. 5 and No. 9, respectively. To see where they ranked this year, CLICK HERE.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents angered by NJ school district's 'lunch shaming' plan
- Local couple suing Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
- Toddler killed when display at mall store falls, hits her in head, police say
- VIDEO: Well-known Pittsburgher, doctors stressing HPV vaccine for kids
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}