  • See which Pittsburgh colleges were among the 10 most represented on Broadway

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    Once again, two Pittsburgh universities were among the top 10 colleges to have the most alumni on Broadway.

    According to the annual report from Playbill, Carnegie Mellon University and Point Park University were two of the 10 schools. Last year, they were ranked No. 5 and No. 9, respectively. To see where they ranked this year, CLICK HERE.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories