BUTLER, Pa. - A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of an elderly, senior living center resident who her family said was photographed partially nude.
According to the family's lawyer, staff at Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields allegedly took the picture without the woman's consent and posted it on social media.
"To make matters worse, our client suffers from severe dementia, has a hard time communicating effectively, and you can tell from the photograph she's doing the best she can to cover up her private parts," said Attorney Rob Pierce.
