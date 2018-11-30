  • Sentencing continued for woman charged in death of toddler left in car seat

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A sentencing hearing that was supposed to take place inside the Fayette County courthouse Friday afternoon has been continued.

    Andrea Dusha and Michael Wright were charged with the homicide of their 23-month-old baby who died in 2016.

    Dusha’s sentencing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

    An inmate advocate, who was in court today, has been following the case closely and speaking with the child’s father, who she says is being treated inhumanely in prison.

