SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - A local university is responding to comments Dr. Phil made to a magazine this week in relation to the college admissions scandal.
>>RELATED STORY: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli plead not guilty in college admissions bribery scheme
Slippery Rock University's president posted a letter on the university's Facebook page after the talk show host said in an interview Thursday:
“They’re not buying their kids an education. That’s not what it’s about, it has nothing to do with the education. I think this is jewelry for a lot of people. The kids are leaving high school, they don’t want to say, ‘My kid’s going to the junior college. They want to say, ‘My kid’s going to Harvard, my kid’s going to USC or Yale.’ I think it’s bragging rights for them and they don’t want to be the one parent that says, ‘Well, yeah, my kid’s going to, like, Slippery Rock.’ "
"...you mentioned Slippery Rock University by name as the antithesis of a trophy school. We suspect that you didn't mean it as a compliment, but we take it as one anyway," part of the president's post said.
Authorities charged 50 people last month as part of a large-scale college admissions scheme, in which authorities say coaches were bribed to admit students as athletes regardless of their ability. At least nine college athletic coaches have been charged as part of the investigation, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.
Read more HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Judge throws out 1 of 2 lawsuits residents filed against new Sheetz
- Steelers draft pick stops at Primanti Bros. for first meal in Pittsburgh
- Synagogue shooting: Suspect John Earnest also under investigation in mosque arson, police say
- VIDEO: Vigil held at Tree of Life for victims of California synagogue shooting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}