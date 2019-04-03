Service restored to homes impacted by water main break in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Repairs were made Wednesday morning to a broken water main in Shaler Township.
The break was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Butler Plank and Kleber roads.
Related Headlines
Crews from Hampton Shaler Water Authority shut off the water before a backhoe and other equipment were brought in to dig a hole and make repairs.
The water main was fixed shortly before 7 a.m. and service was restored to a handful of homes that were without water.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Mom who pulled gun on man at mall admits she may have overreacted
- LIVE UPDATES: Republican candidate concedes in special election, district flips back to blue
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh gun legislation passes final City Council vote
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}