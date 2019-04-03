  • Service restored to homes impacted by water main break in Shaler

    Updated:

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Repairs were made Wednesday morning to a broken water main in Shaler Township.

    The break was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Butler Plank and Kleber roads.

    Related Headlines

    Crews from Hampton Shaler Water Authority shut off the water before a backhoe and other equipment were brought in to dig a hole and make repairs.

    The water main was fixed shortly before 7 a.m. and service was restored to a handful of homes that were without water.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories