PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood is one of the best places to live in America, according to Money.com.
"From cities to towns to neighborhoods, here's where you should -- and can afford to -- settle down," is how the list is described.
In the list of 100 places, Shadyside came in at No. 94.
Clarksville, Tennessee, topped the list.
CLICK HERE to see the full list and information on each place.
