PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to extend the UPMC-Highmark consent decree and reverse a previous ruling affirming the June 30 end to allow a lower court to extend and modify the agreement, according to a Pennsylvania attorney general’s filing.
Shapiro has been waged in a battle with UPMC to modify and extend the agreement, whose ending will impact an unidentified number of Allegheny and Erie county residents with Highmark insurance who have UPMC providers. But a big sticking point has been a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which the lower Commonwealth Court had cited as why it couldn’t modify the agreement as Shapiro asked.
“The Commonwealth respectfully requests that this court take additional steps to prevent UPMC from running out the clock on the consent decree’s June 30 end date,” Shapiro wrote in the brief ahead of the May 16 oral arguments in Harrisburg.
Shapiro asked the Supreme Court for an extension until a final ruling on the modifications could be made.
