Couple gets engaged in front of shark tank at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

PITTSBURGH — A local couple got engaged in front of the shark tank at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Nanciann Lisbon was completely surprised when her now-fiance Matthew Rocco got on one knee in front of the aquarium.

A diver held up a sign reading “Will you marry me?” during the couple’s special moment.

“The staff made my day so special. I wouldn’t be able to thank them enough. They went through every step planning it with him. Making sure every detail was perfect,” Lisbon told Channel 11.

Lisbon tells Channel 11 that this was the first time a diver participated in an engagement at the zoo.

