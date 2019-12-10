  • Sheetz introduces Beyond Burgers at all locations

    PITTSBURGH - Plant-based burgers are now available at all 597 Sheetz locations.

    Beyond Burgers, a partnership between Sheetz and Beyond Meat, were introduced Monday.

    According to Sheetz, the burgers have the same taste and texture of a traditional beef burger and can be customized with over 47 options, including seven bread choices, seven cheese choices, 20 toppings and 13 spreads.

    The burgers start at $6.99, but the price varies based on customization and toppings.

