PITTSBURGH - Plant-based burgers are now available at all 597 Sheetz locations.
Beyond Burgers, a partnership between Sheetz and Beyond Meat, were introduced Monday.
According to Sheetz, the burgers have the same taste and texture of a traditional beef burger and can be customized with over 47 options, including seven bread choices, seven cheese choices, 20 toppings and 13 spreads.
The burgers start at $6.99, but the price varies based on customization and toppings.
