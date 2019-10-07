PITTSBURGH - Members of the Sheraden United Methodist Church are pleading with the community to donate to their rebuilding effort.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
The plan is to tear the old church down and then rebuild it. However, church officials said there are several things they need to prevent another massive fire that are not covered by insurance.
PHOTOS: Fire burning at church in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood
Last month, the church caught fire, and much of the building was destroyed. Flames shot from the roof before it collapsed as 60 firefighters battled the fire for more than two hours.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Gabriella DeLuca speaks with church members who explain what they want to be able to afford and the deadline they are under to raise the money.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman managed to get past security and onto Delta flight
- WATCH: Simone Biles lands historic triple-double, double-double moves at world championships
- What you can do to stop receiving so many robocalls
- VIDEO: Homeless opera singer performs onstage, considers record deal
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}