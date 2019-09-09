0 Firefighter taken to hospital, roof collapses after large fire at Pittsburgh church

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Crews worked for more than two hours to contain a large fire at a Pittsburgh church, according to officials.

The fire started at the Sheraden United Methodist Church – which is located on Chartiers Avenue – around 3 p.m. Monday.

After two hours, officials confirmed crews have contained the fire. The church was built in 1908, and it served about 35 congregants.

Congregation members told Channel 11 the fire started during work that was being done on the roof Monday afternoon.

The flames quickly spread throughout the building and the roof eventually gave in, collapsing as firefighters battled the blaze. The flames reached 30 feet at one point.

Members of the church said this building was more than just a church for this community.

“We have the kids club, we have a community dinner,” said Karen Guyer, a member of the church. “We have another church that comes in after our service, we have nightly meetings. We open our doors to the community, and we’re the last remaining denominational church in Sheraden because all the other ones closed.”

Not much of that roof remains after the large fire that reached four alarms, officials said.

Fire chief Darrell Jones said the fire is under control, but the cause is being investigated. Jones said 60 firefighters battled the fire for more than two hours.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and no one else was injured.

