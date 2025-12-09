Intermittent snow could leave communities coated, slick commute possible on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — A wintry mix of snow and rain will impact the Wednesday morning commute, with slippery travel possible.

Light snow develops before sunrise and continues off and on through mid-morning, leaving a coating to several inches for most of the area.

Click here to check for closings and delays.

The higher snow totals are expected north and east of Pittsburgh, and in the ridges of West Virginia, however, colder temperatures could keep snow in the Pittsburgh metro area longer, causing slick travel.

Snow could be steady at times through the morning commute, so check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast on Channel 11 News for updates and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for forecast updates and changes and winter alerts.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Mercer, Venango, Forest, Clarion and Jefferson counties and may be extended southward if snow looks more likely.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for parts of West Virginia and Maryland.

Warmer temperatures will change the rain to snow through the day, limiting accumulations and reducing the threat for slick travel. ,

