WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A sheriff’s sale of Century III Mall has again been postponed after its owners filed for bankruptcy at the last minute, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.
Notices of the sale were first posted at entrances to the once-popular shopping destination in April. A previous sale date in June was also postponed.
The new sheriff’s sale date has been set for Dec. 3.
The mall has been in decline for years, becoming nearly vacant and losing anchor stores in recent years.
Channel 11 News learned the mall had a $46,000 tax bill due at the end of April.
According to the county property assessor, the mall is valued at $11.5 million. In 2013, the mall was purchased by Moonbeam Capital Investments for $10.5 million.
It is unclear what will happen to the mall site once it is sold.
