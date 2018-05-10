0 Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of stealing $10K related to civil matter

PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday morning on theft charges related to funds collected from a defendant in a civil matter, authorities said.

Deputy Sheriff Donald Modrick is accused of collecting over $10,000 that was to go toward two judgments rendered by the court, authorities said. However, he did not legally serve a writ of execution that would have resulted in a levy of personal property against the defendant.

Modrick was arrested after turning himself in about 10 a.m. at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.

Investigators said Modrick also failed to turn over money received from the defendant to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office learned of Modrick’s actions on April 27, at which time Sheriff William Mullen contacted the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to conduct an independent criminal investigation. The Sheriff’s Office also conducted an internal investigation.

Modrick was suspended from duty during the investigation. He was fired Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Modrick is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions, unsworn falsification to authorities, obstructing administration of law or other government function, and official oppression.

