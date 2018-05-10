0 Federal health officials warn of EpiPen shortage

CANONSBURG, Pa. - Federal health officials warn there is an EpiPen shortage in parts of the United States.

The supplier Mylan, based in Canonsburg, is still making EpiPen and the generic version as well.

NBC News reports this is expected to be a short-term shortage, but people who have allergies and require auto-injectors, are advised to check their supply and expiration dates.

If you are running low, try to get your hands on a prescription fast, and consider alternate brands, officials said.

The Food and Drug Administration is working to figure out why there is a shortage.

NBC News reports Mylan has denied a shortage here in the United States. Mylan issued a statement about the shortage

On May 9, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a supply notification about EpiPen® (epinephrine injection, USP) 0.3 mg and EpiPen Jr® (epinephrine injection, USP) 0.15 mg Auto-Injectors, and the authorized generic versions of these strengths, on its website to provide greater transparency and confirm that the product remains available. As the website posting states, there are intermittent supply constraints; however, product is available and Mylan is currently receiving continual supply from its manufacturing partner Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company. Mylan is expediting shipment to wholesalers upon receipt, and supply levels may vary across wholesalers and pharmacies. Mylan and Pfizer take the supply of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Auto-Injectors very seriously. Pfizer manufactures both the branded and authorized generic versions and Mylan is the distributor. A few months ago, Mylan informed FDA of intermittent supply constraints due to manufacturing delays from Pfizer. Since this time, Mylan and Pfizer have remained in close contact with FDA to provide regular updates on the inventory status. Our first priority is to ensure patients with a life-threatening allergy have access to epinephrine auto-injector products. We encourage patients who are experiencing difficulty accessing product to contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 for assistance in locating alternative pharmacies. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Pfizer, another manufacturer also issued a statement about the shortage.

Meridian, a subsidiary of Pfizer that manufactures EpiPen auto-injectors, has experienced intermittent constraints affecting U.S. supply. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted a supply notification on its website about EpiPen® (epinephrine injection, USP) 0.3 mg and EpiPen Jr® (epinephrine injection, USP) 0.15 mg Auto-Injectors, and the authorized generic versions of these strengths, to provide greater transparency and confirm that the product remains available. Pfizer takes very seriously the importance of EpiPen to everyone who needs it, and we are working tirelessly to increase production as rapidly as possible. We are currently shipping EpiPen, with production increasing over the last few months and anticipated to continue to increase and stabilize over the coming months. Because EpiPen is distributed and sold by Mylan Specialty L.P., medical professionals should direct questions about EpiPen usage to Mylan at 800-796-9526. Pfizer is committed to open communication and will continue to provide updates on this website as we have them.

