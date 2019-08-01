PITTSBURGH - Someone fired gunshots outside a popular Pittsburgh nightclub early Thursday morning.
One person was hit multiple times as Savoy was letting out around 2 a.m.
Police found a man lying on the sidewalk across from a parking lot who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he's in critical, but stable condition.
Police said they were able to talk to some witnesses, but no arrests have been made.
