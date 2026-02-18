Local

Popeyes in Allegheny County ordered to close after roof leak reported above food storage

By WPXI.com News Staff
Popeyes in Allegheny County ordered to close after roof leak reported above food storage
By WPXI.com News Staff

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.

According to a report, a reinspection was performed on Friday at the Wilkins Township Popeyes, located at 3420 William Penn Highway.

Inspectors say they found a new leak, where water from melting ice was dropping into the walk-in cooler above containers of food.

Per a previous report, an initial investigation at the Popeyes occurred Feb. 3 in response to a complaint.

Inspectors reported finding a roof leak directly above the front service line where food was being held for plating and bagging. One ceiling tile appeared to be wet and sagging.

A restaurant employee said the leak had begun that morning due to melting snow and ice, the report says.

The Feb. 3 inspection resulted in a consumer alert being issued.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read