Popeyes in Allegheny County ordered to close after roof leak reported above food storage

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.

According to a report, a reinspection was performed on Friday at the Wilkins Township Popeyes, located at 3420 William Penn Highway.

Inspectors say they found a new leak, where water from melting ice was dropping into the walk-in cooler above containers of food.

Per a previous report, an initial investigation at the Popeyes occurred Feb. 3 in response to a complaint.

Inspectors reported finding a roof leak directly above the front service line where food was being held for plating and bagging. One ceiling tile appeared to be wet and sagging.

A restaurant employee said the leak had begun that morning due to melting snow and ice, the report says.

The Feb. 3 inspection resulted in a consumer alert being issued.

