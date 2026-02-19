Former Pittsburgh Steeler, four-time Super Bowl champion Mike Wagner dies

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers and four-time Super Bowl champion Mike Wagner has died.

Steelers President Art Rooney II announced the news Wednesday night.

Sources tell our partners at SteelersNOW.com that Wagner was fighting a long battle with an illness and died peacefully. He was 76.

Wagner helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s.

“His toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him,” Rooney said.

Wagner was drafted in 1971 as the 268th overall pick.

He earned First-team All-Pro honors in 1973 as well as Second-team All-Pro recognition in 1976.

“On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family. He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate and a proud member of the Steelers family,” Rooney said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

