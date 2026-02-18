Coroner called to scene of crash in Butler County; road shut down

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major road in Butler County is closed due to a crash.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. at the intersection if Route 8 and Decatur Drive in Butler Township, a Butler County 911 supervisor says.

The coroner has been called to the scene, the supervisor says.

PennDOT advises that Route 8 is closed between Litman Road and McCalmont Road/Vogel Road in Butler Township.

The road will be closed while crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

