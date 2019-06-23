SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency responders said a man was found safe after getting separated from his family while on a hike.
Officials said about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Kennedy Mills Bridge. Officers said a man, woman and child were hiking along Slippery Rock Creek when the man got separated. Police said the woman called for help when she could not find him on her own and feared the worst.
Rescue officials said the riverbank is particularly dangerous in that area, and coupled with the recent heavy rains, posed a large risk.
Rescuers showed up with equipment and search dogs, and eventually found the man safe a short time later.
