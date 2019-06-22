  • New "Steel Curtain" coaster makes first test runs at Kennywood

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Did you sleep in Saturday morning? Others were hard at work, including crews at Kennywood Park who were putting The Steel Curtain through its first test runs.

    The park said with dry weather forecast over the next few days, they plan to finish up construction.

    The park estimated the new roller coaster would open later this summer.

    Earlier this month, the park completed the inversions, which are projected to be the tallest in North America. The cars for the coaster arrived back in May.

    The roller coaster is part of the new Steelers-themed area of the park that sits where the Log Jammer ride used to be.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories